HOUSTON (KIAH) — A manhunt is underway for three suspects that robbed two different convenience stores, shot a store clerk, and held another person hostage in northwest Houston.

The incident happened at two locations on the 3800 block of Mangum Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say two of the suspects shot a liquor store worker in the shoulder and then took the money from the cash register.

At the same time, the third suspect was one block away at a different store. That suspect took one employee hostage at gunpoint and tried to force another employee out.

After that employee refused, the suspect fired at least 10 times into a bulletproof glass. The suspect was then locked into the customer area of the store.

The two other suspects came to the second location and shot out the entrance to help get the trapped robber out.

They managed to get the suspect out, get in a car and leave.