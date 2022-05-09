HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search continues 69-year-old Henry Schelsteder, who has been missing for a week.

He’s a contract driver and in his last phone call on Monday night, he said he was 15 minutes away from the Buc-ee’s off I-45 in Madisonville.

He was driving a gray 2002 Ford F350 pickup with a missing tailgate and Texas license plate number PYP5305.

Schelsteder was last seen in the 11900 block of 7 1/2 Street in Houston on May 2 at 8 p.m. on his way to Waxahachie. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, yellowish gray shorts, and gray shoes.

Authorities said that Schelsteder is in need of medication.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.