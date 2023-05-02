CLEVELAND, Texas (KIAH) — They’ve found some of his clothes and his cell phone, but there are still no more signs of the man who’s accused of gunning down five next-door neighbors late Friday night in southern San Jacinto County.
As the search for 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa enters its fourth day, the FBI tweeted a request that the media no longer attempt to contact the families of his five alleged victims.
“The victims’ families ask that you please not approach them as they are walking in/out of the funeral home or at their respective homes,” The tweet from @FBIHouston said. “They are asking for space and privacy as they are still in shock and processing the horrors of the tragedy they are living.”
The FBI says witnesses told them that Oropesa methodically went room to room in his neighbor’s home in a rural community west of Cleveland shooting five people in the head or neck.
Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, and Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, died at the scene.
Eight-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman died at an area hospital.
Thick fog is complicating the search for Oropesa Tuesday morning, and there are growing concerns that the Mexican national who’s in the U.S. illegally may have been able to sneak back into his home country.