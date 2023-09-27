HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities have identified a suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

Emmanuel Milton, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the 22800 of Pebworth Place in Spring.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated the shooting and said that it stemmed from an argument with Milton, who the victim knew. During the argument, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in the upper thigh before fleeing the scene. The gun was recovered from the scene.

Constable Mark Herman is asking those who know of Milton’s whereabouts to call the Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).