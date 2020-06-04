Search resumes at San Jacinto River for missing ATV driver

CROSBY, Texas- The search for a missing ATV driver at the San Jacinto River near Highway 90 resumed Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Xtreme Off-Road Park and Beach near Crosby around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night after getting reports of an ATV rider who fell into the river. Authorities searched for the man and then decided for safety reasons they needed to wait for daylight to continue their efforts.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a crew from the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department were on scene putting rescue boats into the river and said that they had five divers coming in to search Thursday morning.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed by authorities, however, family members on scene told CW39 that he is from the Beaumont area.



