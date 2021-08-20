Searching for a job? A mass hiring event is happening Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) If you are among the many Texans looking for a job, Association Health Care Management may be able to offer you a solution. The company is growing and looking to fill multiple positions fast.

If you would like to learn more about Association Health Care Management job opportunities, they are hosting a hiring event on Monday August 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2550 North Loop W Suite 300.

At the event, job seekers will be interviewed with hiring managers on the spot, so come dressed professionally, bring 2 resumes and 1 form of identification.

To get the latest updates and information on this and other events please visit Ahcminc.com and follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AHCMHTX