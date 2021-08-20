Searching for a job? A mass hiring event is happening Monday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Association Health Care Management

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) If you are among the many Texans looking for a job, Association Health Care Management may be able to offer you a solution. The company is growing and looking to fill multiple positions fast.

If you would like to learn more about Association Health Care Management job opportunities, they are hosting a hiring event on Monday August 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2550 North Loop W Suite 300.

At the event, job seekers will be interviewed with hiring managers on the spot, so come dressed professionally, bring 2 resumes and 1 form of identification.

To get the latest updates and information on this and other events please visit Ahcminc.com and follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AHCMHTX

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

New England's 30-year hurricane drought ends Sunday with Henri

Weekend grill forecast

Heat index could potential reach 108 degrees this weekend

How will Hurricane Grace impact South Texas?

UPDATE- CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

In route to ..Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

HISD holding Bi-lingual phone bank for start of school

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

Exclusive Furniture Gives Back

CW SHOW "Coroner" Interview Cast w/ Sharron Melton

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

WEEKEND WEATHER

NATIONAL ADVISORIES OVERVIEW

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss