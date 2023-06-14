HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 38-year-old Harris County man is now in custody on charges of maliciously using explosive materials resulting in physical injury and conspiracy to do so.

Authorities arrested Jason Vernon Rogers on Tuesday. Truong Quoc Duong, 52, remains in custody on the same charges following his arrest in March.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Duong and Rogers allegedly set fire to a three-story medical center under construction on I-45 North in Spring. The charges allege the fire resulted in burn injuries to a firefighter and damages to the building and fire truck which exceeded $1 million.

According to the charges, Truong was driving a Jeep Gladiator on the date of the fire with Rogers as his passenger. Truong allegedly let Rogers out near the building. The charges allege Rogers then entered the building with a full backpack but left after several minutes without it. They allegedly later contacted each other and met up at a local restaurant.

The fire had allegedly erupted after they had both left the area of the Spring building. It took firefighters several hours to extinguish it, but it was completely destroyed as was a wall to the adjoining car wash, according to the charges.

Upon his arrest, authorities allegedly discovered several 2 liter bottles filled with gasoline as well as numerous unregistered firearm suppressors in Truong’s vehicle.

If convicted, Duong and Rogers each face up to 40 years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.