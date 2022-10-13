HOUSTON (KIAH) — In 2019, two men killed an 11-year-old in a drive-by shooting in Channelview. Now, the second shooter is sentenced to life in prison after a week-long trial.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Wednesday.

Cameron Moore, a 24-year-old from Humble, was convicted by a jury and sentenced Tuesday for killing 11-year-old Kamren Jones in the 15100 block of North Brentwood, in Channelview, on June 9, 2019.

“These two men sprayed a home with 20 rounds from an AK-47 and a dozen rounds from a 9 mm handgun and killed a child while he should have been safe in his own bed,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “By using these high-powered and high-capacity guns, suspects can kill, wound and maim everyone in their path, including innocent children.”

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators have speculated that the drive-by shooting was in retaliation for an earlier drive-by shooting. The victim’s family had recently moved into the home on Brentwood and did not know that the previous tenants were allegedly connected to drive-by shootings.

Moore’s co-defendant, Sonnie Reyes, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in April after pleading guilty to murder.

Assistant District Attorneys Sepi Zimmer and Bernadette Haby prosecuted the case before visiting state District Judge Vanessa Velasquez.

“Moore’s vengeful motives and actions displayed a total disregard for human life, and killed an innocent child sleeping in his bed,” Zimmer said. “We are grateful to the Harris County jury that sat through this difficult evidence and rendered the verdict and sentence that the evidence supports and justice demands.”