Second phase of Cullen Boulevard construction project starts

HOUSTON (CW39) – The second phase of the Cullen Boulevard construction project kicked off Thursday morning. The second phase involves construction on Cullen Boulevard between Wheeler Avenue and Interstate 45.

The first phase of the project started about a year ago and took place between North MacGregor and Wheeler.

The project is part of the $30 million dollars of improvements that Precinct One pledged to fix six streets around the University of Houston and Texas Southern University.

Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis explained they were able to finish the first phase of the project sooner than expected due to COVID-19 and them having the ability to get more work done while less traffic is on the road.

Ellis also spoke about how this project will make this area better for people no matter how they get around– cars, bikes, walking or mass transit, which he said is important since not all students have cars and they do rely on other modes of transportation.

The director of the Department of Public Works for the City of Houston, Carol Haddock, also spoke at the event Thursday morning, acknowledging that construction is an inconvenience and challenging everyone to pay attention when driving through the area to keep yourself and the construction workers safe. She also added extra caution is needed in the area as there will still be students will still be walking around in the area too.

Haddock says the second phase of the project is supposed to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Cullen Blvd on campus is being made bike and pedestrian friendly…thanks to Commissioner Ellis and Mayor Turner! pic.twitter.com/XJXsbcf1jK — Renu Khator (@UHpres) October 15, 2020