HOUSTON (AP) — A manhunt came to an end after a second suspect was arrested in the shooting of a Harris County deputy sheriff in northeast Harris County.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot Wednesday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, in a social media post, said 34-year-old Terran Green was taken into custody without incident after he was barricaded in a house on the 15100 block of Silhouette Ridge Drive. Authorities had started a search for Green following the arrest of 37-year-old James Green.

Gonzalez later said that Green will be charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.

Officials did not clarify how the two men know each other. A spokesperson for the sheriff did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The 29-year-old deputy was shot twice in the upper torso moments after making a traffic stop alone in the northern outskirts of Houston.

The deputy has been with the sheriff’s office for about 15 months, Gonzalez said.

“At this point, we’re just praying that he makes a full recovery,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.

Abbott previously announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the shooting.

“Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.