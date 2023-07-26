HOUSTON (KIAH) — An apartment complex security guard is in critical condition, recovering from being shot while attempting to stop a car robbery in west Houston.

According to reports, the security guard was working on the complex on 8820 Westheimer Road when he tried to stop someone from stealing a car from the third floor of the parking garage around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

Gunfire was exchanged and the guard was shot four to five times, leaving him critically injured, police said.

Along with several cars being struck by bullets, police are now using fragments of glass left at the crime scene to tie to a possible suspect.