Security guard goes on a wild ride in the back of his own pickup

HOUSTON (CW39) An off-duty security guard ended up being the victim of a robbery at a local gas station, but he didn’t let the suspects go without putting up a fight.

According to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division on Monday, September 21, 2020 at around 4:45 am, the security guard pulled his truck into the Fuel Depot, located at 2610 Broadway. A small black SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, then pulled into the parking space next the guard’s vehicle.

Security guard goes for wild ride after suspect gets into his running vehicle and quickly drives out of a gas station parking lot in South Houston. The suspects then force the security guard out at gunpoint. Call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. Story->https://t.co/Ba30vNx6uR pic.twitter.com/5WVFYuygxh — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 7, 2020

Two men exited the SUV and one approached the front door of the store and looked inside, but did not enter. That same suspect then went directly to the complainant’s truck and got into the driver seat. The second male suspect returned to the SUV and that vehicle backed out, striking a gas pump. As the suspect began to reverse out in the complainant’s vehicle, the complainant ran out of the store and jumped into the bed his truck. The SUV then followed the complainant’s truck out of the parking lot, drove a few streets away, and stopped. The suspect in the SUV walked up to the complainant and pointed a pistol at him while ordering him to get out of the bed of his truck or he would kill him.

The security guard complied and got out of the truck bed and then his truck drove away. The suspect with the gun returned to the SUV and it drove away, leaving the victim in the street.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male, 27 to 30 years old, 5’3 and 165 pounds, black hair, according to a witness, goes by the name “Paco.” The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 27 to 30 years old, 5’1 to 5’2 and black hair.

If you have any information on the incident call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS where you could get a $5000 reward.