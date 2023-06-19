HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to find a suspect accused of killing a security guard in north Houston.

It started inside of a game room around midnight at 5050 FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a man walked into the business trying to rob it. The security guard struggled with the robber.

Then the fight carried out to the parking lot, where the suspect shot the security guard several times then fled the scene in a dark vehicle, deputies said.

Paramedics pronounced the security guard dead at the scene. He is described as a Hispanic man in his late 40s to early 50s.

At this time, deputies are questioning witnesses and looking at surveillance video.