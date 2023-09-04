HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight with a security guard shortly after midnight Sunday morning ended in a fatal shooting in Humble.

It happened at a Valero gas station at 15615 Eastex Freeway.

Houston police said a man and woman became aggressive with a security guard who had asked them to leave the property.

The man instead went to his vehicle, got a gun, and pointed it at the security guard.

The security guard then fired two shots at the man, killing him.

Witnesses that were on the scene are being questioned and surveillance video is under investigation, police said. The woman who arrived with the man was detained for questioning.

It is not clear if any charges will be filed. This is an ongoing investigation.