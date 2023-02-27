HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after being shot in the chest during a fight overnight where security guards had to fend off two groups of fighters, police said.

It happened at the Michelada Tres Hermanos bar at 7732 Airline Drive shortly after midnight Sunday night, when Houston police said security guards were attempting to break up a fight between two groups when the crowd suddenly turned against the security guards.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One of the security guards fired his weapon, hitting a man in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The security guard is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.