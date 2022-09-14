HOUSTON (CW39) — A security guard is dead Wednesday morning after he was shot at Club Onyx in west Houston, police said.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at 3113 Bering Drive.

Houston police say a man at the club had an argument over his girlfriend. A security guard asked him to leave and the suspect brandished what officers believe was a rifle.

The suspect left, but later returned outside the club in his car. Another security guard approached the suspect and was shot in the torso.

The suspect drove-off and has not been identified at this time.

The security guard was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Our reporter Seth Kovar is headed to scene and we’ll have an update later this morning.