HOUSTON (KIAH) Around 15,000 Houston bats impacted by the recent freeze and many of those will be released Wednesday evening.

The recent freeze sent thousands of bats into hypothermic shock as they fell from the bridge over the weekend. Observers thought they were dead, but the cold snap was too much for them to handle.

Houston Humane Society Wildlife has treated them with fluids and heated areas to raise their body temperature and they’re doing alright. Getting them to eat was another goal care givers were able to do after some time. Some may think bats are just pesky critters but they’re actually good for our ecosystem as they eat mosquitos and moths.

Today, you have the chance to see our bats released at the Waugh Drive Bat Colony. That will take place Wednesday evening at 5 p.m..