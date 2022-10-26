HOUSTON (KIAH) — The sentencing phase continues Wednesday morning in the case of the man convicted of killing Harris County deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop.

Robert Solis, the man convicted of killing Dhaliwal, is representing himself in the trial.

Solis told the judge, “He has nothing more to offer,” and he won’t be calling any witnesses.

Deputy Dhaliwal’s older sister was the prosecution’s final witness. She described a broken family left without their pillar.

Solis is facing either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.