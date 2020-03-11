Several HISD employees asked to self-quarantine after traveling abroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- The Houston Independent School District says there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district, but announced Monday that several HISD employees have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine.

"Acting out of an abundance of caution, several individuals have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine," HISD said in a statement. "All self-quarantine individuals recently returned from a country on the CDC travel warning list or are closely related to someone who did. Schools will be identified specifically if cases are positively confirmed."

As a precautionary measure, the district says impacted schools will be deep cleaned and sanitized, which includes fogging all rooms with CDC- recommended disinfectant and cleaning all air ducts, a common practice for potential cases of airborne viruses.

The statement went on to say bus sanitization is also taking place.