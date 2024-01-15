HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several school districts in the Houston area have cancelled classes for Tuesday as the Artic blast hitting the Houston area and all of Texas will make the roads cold and icy on Tuesday morning.

All school districts in the Houston area, including Houston ISD, Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and Spring Branch ISD have all cancelled classes on Tuesday because of the wintry weather. This includes all Harmony Public School campuses and Southwest Public Schools.

Several private schools, including Rhodes School for the Performing Arts, Cornerstone Christian Academy are closed Tuesday.

Also, several colleges and universities in the area will be closed, including the University of Houston, Rice University, Texas Southern University, Houston Christian University, and all Houston Community College campuses. Online and remote classes for these universities except HCC will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.