HOUSTON (KIAH) — Various public and private partners in Harris County will be opening warming centers during this hard freeze event.

The following are known locations that will be opening as warming centers beginning Monday at 8 p.m.:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091

Accepts Pets

Alief Family YMCA

7850 Howell Sugar Land Rd., Houston, TX 77083

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St., Houston, TX 77020

Accepts Pets

Downtown Recovery Center

150 Chenevert St., Houston, TX 77002

Accepts Pets

Fonde Community Center

110 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007

Accepts Pets

Lakewood Church

3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol, Houston, TX 77011

Accepts Pets

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray

1745 W. Gray St., Houston TX 77019

Accepts Pets

R.O.C.K. Church

4101 Broadway St., Houston, TX 77087

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77051

Accepts Pets

Other warming centers include:

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074

Opening January 14 at 5 p.m.

Green House International Church

200 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067

Opening January 13 at 6 p.m.

Visit www.ReadyHarris.org for the most updated list of warming center locations.