HOUSTON (KIAH) — Various public and private partners in Harris County will be opening warming centers during this hard freeze event.
The following are known locations that will be opening as warming centers beginning Monday at 8 p.m.:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091
Accepts Pets
Alief Family YMCA
7850 Howell Sugar Land Rd., Houston, TX 77083
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St., Houston, TX 77020
Accepts Pets
Downtown Recovery Center
150 Chenevert St., Houston, TX 77002
Accepts Pets
Fonde Community Center
110 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007
Accepts Pets
Lakewood Church
3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol, Houston, TX 77011
Accepts Pets
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray
1745 W. Gray St., Houston TX 77019
Accepts Pets
R.O.C.K. Church
4101 Broadway St., Houston, TX 77087
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77051
Accepts Pets
Other warming centers include:
Bayland Community Center
6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074
Opening January 14 at 5 p.m.
Green House International Church
200 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067
Opening January 13 at 6 p.m.
Visit www.ReadyHarris.org for the most updated list of warming center locations.