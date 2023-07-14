On June 30, Fort Bend County jury convicted Brian Walker, 53, for failing to register as a sex offender and sentenced him to 60 years in prison

RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — In June of 2020, now-53-year-old Brian Walker told police in Missouri City that the laws of Texas didn’t apply to him.

Officers had just discovered that the convicted sex offender had been living in that community for years without registering as is required by state law.

Shortly after, Walker fled the state, but U.S. Marshals eventually tracked him down in Arizona.

On June 30, A Fort Bend County jury convicted him on two charges of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements and sentenced him to 60 years in prison.

“The sex offender registration requirement was designed to protect the public from sex offenders re-offending,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “The defendant’s actions and criminal history are the very reason this law was created. Justice has been rendered in this case and the defendant will no longer be a threat to public safety.”