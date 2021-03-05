Sexual predator in Katy area on the loose, accused of assaulting 9-yr-old girl

HARRIS COUNTY, KATY (CW39) Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap is warning Katy residents of an accused child sex predator that maybe still in the area. Heap is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating Cody Harrison Towner who has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl. Investigators say Towner is known to frequent the Katy area and is considered extremely dangerous.

If you have any information on Towner’s whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Pct. 5 dispatch at 281-463-6666. All tips are anonymous.