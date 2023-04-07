HOUSTON (KIAH) — Shannon Nobles, who is the current chief deputy city controller for Houston, announced her candidacy for the city controller position.

She says that as chief deputy city controller, she’s worked hard to keep the city’s assets safe as well as to bring financial literacy into communities. Nobles is a native Houstonian, graduate of Smiley High School and University of Houston-Downtown.

“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for Houston City Controller. With over 20 years of public service experience and a background in finance, I am excited to bring my expertise to the table to help shape Houston’s future,” Nobles said.

“I am committed to using my skills and knowledge to benefit Houston and ensure that our city continues to grow and thrive. With the support of my husband, daughters, and community, I am confident I will continue to make a difference as Houston City Controller.”