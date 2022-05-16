HOUSTON (KIAH) — Sheila Jackson Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Monday.

The Houston-area Congresswoman said that she is vaccinated and has received boosters, according to a statement on social media. It also states that “she looks forward to a full and complete recovery.”

The statement also asked that everyone to get tested and get vaccinated, including with booster shots.

This comes as COVID cases are still high in the Washington D.C. area, where Jackson Lee was when she tested positive.