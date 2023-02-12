KATY, Texas (KIAH) — Much of the Katy area is in a shelter-in-place warning after a chemical leak of ammonia gas was detected at a store near Grand Parkway and Colonial Parkway Sunday morning.

The Harris County Public Health Department issued the shelter-in-place warning around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning after a leak of ammonia gas came from a 99 Cents Only Store distribution center at 23623 Colonial Parkway.

Officials ask residents to get inside and stay inside until officials say it is safe to leave.

HCPH said it is working with several response partners at the local, state and federal levels to monitor the events with the chemical leak and reported no injuries at this time.

The boundary is a 2-square-mile area that runs south from Kingsland Boulevard between Grand Parkway North to Mason Creek; east from Mason from Kingsland North to Mason Creek; north from Mason Creek between Grand Parkway and North Mason Road; and west from Grand Parkway between Kingsland and Mason Creek, with a small section to the northwest of the I-10 and Highway 99 intersection between Colonial Parkway and Mercantile Parkway, extending westward to the distribution center.

The area does not include Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.