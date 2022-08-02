HOUSTON (CW39) — Two teens are in critical condition after what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said is a possible attempted murder-suicide in Spring on Tuesday morning.

Authorities from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at a home at the 6900 block of Round Rose Court in Spring around 3 a.m. Tuesday to find two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, inside the home with gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“This incident may involve an attempted murder-suicide,” Gonzalez said.

Investigators have arrived on the scene.