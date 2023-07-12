HOUSTON (KIAH) – A suspect wanted for capital murder was killed Wednesday morning when law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant in north Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said “a suspect shot at law enforcement” as authorities with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force attempted to a serve capital murder arrest warrant at the 700 block at North Ella Boulevard Wednesday morning.
The suspect was pronounced dead on scene at 10:30 a.m. No one else was injured.
The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service division, and they were in the Houston Police Department’s jurisdiction at the time of the shooting, according to Gonzalez.
