HOUSTON (KIAH) – A suspect wanted for capital murder was killed Wednesday morning when law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said “a suspect shot at law enforcement” as authorities with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force attempted to a serve capital murder arrest warrant at the 700 block at North Ella Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene at 10:30 a.m. No one else was injured.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service division, and they were in the Houston Police Department’s jurisdiction at the time of the shooting, according to Gonzalez.

