HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old confirmed dead and Harris County deputies said his death is under investigation.

Deputies were called to an apartment in the 12700 block of FM 1960. They found the child unresponsive and report blood was present.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen took an aspirin at 8 a.m., laid down on the floor, and feel asleep.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a call for service at an apt complex located at 12700 W FM-1960. A teen, believed to be 13 yrs, was found unresponsive and confirmed deceased. It appears the teen died under suspicious circumstances. There were several adults and children

Around 3 p.m., some other children who also live in the home tried to wake him up but were unable to.

Gonzalez says seven children, from infant to 17-year-old, live in the apartment along with six adults.

Officials said there doesn’t appear to be any foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.