HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found after a search of the property and a search will continue for him.

This comes after four hours of the man barricading himself in his home while SWAT members from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office stood outside the home.

Earlier story: 6:55 a.m.

A man has barricaded himself in a north Harris County home and SWAT members have been called to the home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, SWAT members were called to a home at the 1500 block of Hill Road after a man allegedly fired shots towards his wife and then barricaded himself, Gonzalez said.

The wife and three children that were in the home were safely released, but the man remains in the home, Gonzalez said.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

