HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are at the scene of a Humble home where a man has been found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to a call around 5 a.m. Monday morning at the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge Road, where they found a man who was dead with several gunshot wounds.

Pct 4 deputies responded to an incident at the 20200 blk of Palomino Ridge. Units found a male with several gunshot wounds. The male was confirmed deceased at the scene. HCSO CSI/Homicide Investigators are enroute to the scene. pic.twitter.com/3gZK9r9pTA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 23, 2023

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene and will begin its investigation, Gonzalez said.