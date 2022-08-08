HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was shot and killed by Harris County sheriff’s deputies and deputy constables after a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in north Harris County, officials said.

Around 3:20 a.m. Monday morning, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office responded to a call of a drive-by shooting at the 11100 block of Cora Street in north Houston. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies located the suspect in a vehicle and a short pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed near a gas station at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and the Sam Houston Tollway, Gonzalez said.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot from the wreckage, and began firing his weapon at the deputies, Gonzalez said. Deputies then returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are on the scene to look at the incident, Gonzalez said.