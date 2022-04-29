HOUSTON (KIAH) — A female was found dead inside a home near FM 1960 and Lee Road Friday night, and a man has been charged with her murder.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that a 16-year-old girl was found dead at a home at the 20400 block of Canton Trace, and a male that was also at the home had been arrested.

Gonzalez later said that the man, Van Brisbon, 60, has been charged with murder and booked in the Harris County Jail.

Early reports from deputies say that a young woman called 911 and said that her sister was being held captive inside the home by her mother’s boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they her a gunshot inside the home and heard screaming. Then they heard a second gunshot, then a man, Brisbon, exited the house and said to deputies, “You guys do what you have to do.”

Gonzalez said that the teen was found shot to death when deputies entered the home. Homicide detectives continue at the scene, but no motive for the shooting has been established. The teen and Brisbon were the only two people inside the home.

Also, Gonzalez said that Brisbon was not cooperating with investigators.

The teen’s mother was out of town, but has returned to the scene. She lived in the home with her boyfriend, a 60-year-old man, and the teen.