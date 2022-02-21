HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 17-year-old has died of his injuries suffered during a brawl between teenagers at a Katy park, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Monday.

Gonzalez said that Marlon Robinson died of his injuries at a hospital, and one of the juveniles in the fight will now have their charges upgraded to murder.

The fight was last Monday at the Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park on 1815 Katyland Drive, where about 11 to 18 teens were involved. Six of the teens were injured and taken to local hospitals, all of them juveniles except for one who was 18.

Authorities believe most, if not all of the teens in the brawl were from Katy Paetow High School.