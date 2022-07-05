A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound while handling a shotgun, authorities said on Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies were called to a hospital after a 16-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The teen is listed in critical condition and is being taken to another hospital by Life Flight, Gonzalez said.

Preliminary information was that two teenagers were handling a shotgun when it went off, hitting one of the teens in the neck, Gonzalez said. There was no word of any injuries to the other teen.

Gonzalez said that the incident took place at the 5500 block of Gaston Road, near East Mount Houston and the Eastex Freeway.

The investigation is continuing, Gonzalez said.