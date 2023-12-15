HOUSTON (KIAH) There are few things harder on a child than having to spend Christmas in the hospital.

In hopes of lifting their spirits, a local radio station has organized an event that could draw thousands of people outside of their windows.

The morning show for Mix 96.5 invites everyone to take part in Shine Bright Sleep Tight.

They ask you to gather in Grant Fay Park across from MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital at 6 p.m. Friday and bring lights with you.

Cellphone lights will do, but so will flashlights and even hurricane lights.

Event organizers will attempt to assemble the group in the shape of a Christmas tree with everyone shining their lights towards the children in their hospital rooms.

“We want to show the kids fighting cancer that we are cheering them on, and they aren’t forgotten this holiday season,” a Facebook post for the event said.