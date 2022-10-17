HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting over the weekend in southeast Houston leaves several people injured.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Rainbow Drive near Marlo Street.

Police responded to a shooting call, and when officers arrived, they found three men in their 20’s with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals, while one remains in critical condition.

Officers believe a fender bender may have prompted the shooting, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.

Investigators believe the truck crashed into the sedan, disabling the car. The two men in the sedan told investigators the four men in in the truck began to attack them and rob them.

That’s when the two men in the car began firing their guns at the four men in the truck, hitting three of them, investigators said.

So far, the two men in the sedan have been detained, as well as one man from the truck. Police say their stories are conflicting and the investigation is ongoing.