HOUSTON (KIAH) — What was supposed to be a peaceful candlelight vigil turned into a scene of a shooting near Alief-Clodine Road and Highway 6 on Monday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the 6200 block of Highway 6.

Police said at the vigil, a man and a woman got into an argument. Another woman pulled up and got into an argument with the first woman.

The first woman felt threatened — that’s when she pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the second woman on her wrist and hip.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said that the gun was recovered, and the shooter was detained. However, it was unclear at the moment if charges will be filed.