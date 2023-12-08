HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the Cloverleaf part of east Houston.

The incident happened near a gas station along Freeport and Renault streets around 11:45 p.m. and when deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The 30-year-old man who had been shot once and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives said there had been an argument between the victim and several other men and the argument turned into a physical fight. This is when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Prior to the argument, the man was walking to a nearby motel with a woman. Authorities said after the shooting everyone ran away.

Deputies said it is unknown what the group was arguing about.