HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead and another man in jail after a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingwood.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Kings Cove Apartments on 4920 Magnolia Cove Drive.

Police say a group of three men were gathered at one apartment with a woman when a fight broke out, and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot another man in the chest, police said. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was taken into custody and an investigation is underway.