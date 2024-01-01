HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting occurred in north Harris County that left a man hospitalized late Sunday night.

It happened at an apartment complex located on the 9700 block of North Sam Houston Parkway a little after 11 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called reporting her boyfriend had been shot in the head at the apartment complex near Sam Houston Parkway East.

HCSO said the male was taken into the hospital in unknown condition. We’ve been told that the suspect ran away from the scene, and this is currently an active investigation.