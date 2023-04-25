HOUSTON (KIAH) — A chaotic scene ending in gunfire at a liquor store leaves two people injured in Houston’s South Side overnight.

Reports said 20 shots were fired outside the store on Tierwester Street and Mount Pleasant Street a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Houston police said out of the dozens of people on the scene, they only know of two who were hit by gunfire.

One gunshot victim was seen running down Mount Pleasant and was eventually located near Nathaniel Brown Street and Springhill Street.

A wounded woman was dropped off at a fire station on Corder Street and Scott Street.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police are hoping someone from the scene will come forward with more details.