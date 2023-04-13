HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been detained after two other men were injured in an overnight shooting.

Authorities say it’s connected to a drug deal gone bad in southwest Houston.

Police say four men met in a parking lot of a Walgreens at 5300 North Braeswood Boulevard a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. At some point, one of the men shot another man in a car multiple times.

This sparked an exchange of gunfire leaving another man shot in the shoulder. The car carrying the injured man was stopped by Bellaire police, where drugs and a gun was found.

Both injured men ended up at the same hospital and are expected to be okay, police said.

Houston police are still trying to locate the suspect who fired the first shot. The investigation is ongoing.