HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is on the loose Wednesday morning after shooting several people outside a convenience store in west Houston.

It happened at the 12500 block of Hillcroft, as police said the unknown suspect drove by and opened fire on people standing outside the store, hitting three people.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition. At this time, the identity of the suspect has not been released.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.