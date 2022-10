HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting early Saturday morning left another man dead.

This one happened at the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive in Alief around 1 a.m.

Police found a man shot in the head. They say the man was visiting an ex-girlfriend when he got into a fight with a group of men.

Gunfire was exchanged and the man ended up shot in critical condition. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects left the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.