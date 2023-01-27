HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose.

At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the victim does not live there, so they don’t know why he was there.

There were no witnesses or suspect description at this time, deputies said.