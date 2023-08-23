HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning after being shot in a northwest Houston parking lot.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Cerca Demi Apartments on at 3401 Blalock Road near Kempwood Drive.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire and saw a person running from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a car with bullet holes and a man inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, police haven’t said why the man was shot and haven’t release information on the suspect.