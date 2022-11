HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in south Houston on Thursday night.

The incident happened at the 1100 block of Almeda-Genoa Road near Chiswick Road.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say an altercation happened between a group of people and gunshots were fired.

A victim was seen running from a nearby gas station when the shooting happened.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown. There is no suspect description or motive available at this time, police said.