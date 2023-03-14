HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are investigating a shooting in Acres Homes that left a man hospitalized.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night at a convenience store on the corner of Easter Street and West Little York.

Police say the man was shot in the back somewhere away from the store. The victim was able to get to the store before he collapsed.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where at last check, he was in fair condition.

Police say they have very little information in this case so far.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).