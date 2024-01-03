HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigation a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday night near Beltway 8 and Highway 59 in north Houston.

Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports that two cars were shooting at each other while driving down North Sam Houston Parkway East around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a car with a dead man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite Good Samaritans giving the victim CPR, police say.

The suspect is still at large. HPD is investigating if this was a possible road rage shooting or targeted situation.